Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE PSV opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17. Hermitage Offshore Services has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 537.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

