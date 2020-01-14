Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 33 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $270.63 and a twelve month high of $420.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.58.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.