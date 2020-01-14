Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,889 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

WMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.77. 3,753,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.