Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,107 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,616. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.