Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 13,593 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.9% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

INTC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. 10,988,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.