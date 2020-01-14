Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,023 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.53. 3,458,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

