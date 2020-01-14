Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. 9,239,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

