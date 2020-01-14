Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,021 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.45.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.03 and a 200 day moving average of $254.57. The stock has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

