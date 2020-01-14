Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 44,529,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.61.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

