Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,474 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

