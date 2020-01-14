Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 298 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,943,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,007,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE MO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. 4,728,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,066. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

