Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy comprises 0.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. 222,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,450 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

