Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 682,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 2.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $41,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,850. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

