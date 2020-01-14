Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 292,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

