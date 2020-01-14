Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $11.31 Million in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 799,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in News by 155.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of News by 98,254.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 53,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,035. News Corp has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. News currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

