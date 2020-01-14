Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.50

Helix Biopharma Corp. (TSE:HBP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of $187.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38.

Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

