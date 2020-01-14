Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) Short Interest Update

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 644,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 313,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,875. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.