Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) Trading Up 7.3%

Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.95, approximately 136,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 154,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hebron Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Hebron Technology worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

