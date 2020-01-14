Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Updates FY 2019 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) issued an update on its FY 2019
IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.10-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.3 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.30-2.55 EPS.
Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $260.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.