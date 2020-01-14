Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Updates FY 2019 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) issued an update on its FY 2019

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.10-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.3 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.30-2.55 EPS.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $260.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

