Head to Head Survey: Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Donegal Group (OTCMKTS:DGICB)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Donegal Group alerts:

This table compares Donegal Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 2.25% 1.94% 0.44% Ms&Ad Insurance Group 3.70% 7.01% 0.84%

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Donegal Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $771.83 million 0.48 -$32.76 million N/A N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.39 $1.73 billion $1.56 10.71

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.