Head to Head Analysis: Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) & Westpac Banking (NASDAQ:WBK)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Esquire Financial and Westpac Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Westpac Banking 2 2 1 0 1.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Westpac Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 28.48% 13.16% 1.83% Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esquire Financial and Westpac Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $36.81 million 5.28 $8.73 million N/A N/A Westpac Banking $24.94 billion 2.35 $4.77 billion $1.33 12.78

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Westpac Banking on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services. It also provides home and content, landlord, car, travel, boat, caravan and trailer, life, credit card and loan repayment, income protection, business, farm pack, person income, and business overheads insurance products; superannuation and retirement products; investment portfolios; instalment warrants; and trading, financial advisory, wealth, foreign currency exchange, international payment, cash flow management, international trade, and import and export services. In addition, it offers industry specific banking and treasury services; other services, such as emergency cash, online and telephone banking, ATMs, unclaimed money, travel center, margin lending, and banking services to migrants moving to Australia; and mobile wallets. Further, it provides capital advisory and fund management, transactional and private banking, and financial market services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

