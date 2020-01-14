HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 56.36% of aTyr Pharma worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.