Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Increased to GBX 195 by Analysts at HSBC

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price increased by HSBC from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hays to an underperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hays to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hays currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 169.50 ($2.23).

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 171.90 ($2.26) on Monday. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

