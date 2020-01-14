Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Now Covered by Bernstein Bank

Equities researchers at Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,128,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Halliburton by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

