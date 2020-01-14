Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Down 8.3%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33, 5,735,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,341,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 922.62% and a negative return on equity of 186.27%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

