Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GGAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

GGAL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 126,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,355. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,960.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

