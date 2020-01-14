Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Up 2%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €33.60 ($39.07) and last traded at €32.90 ($38.26), 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.25 ($37.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.92 million and a PE ratio of 11.00.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops and produces components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

