Golem (GNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and $1.80 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, BitMart, WazirX and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Golem has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.02286116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00184714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00122139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Vebitcoin, BigONE, Ethfinex, Liqui, Poloniex, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bittrex, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Koinex, YoBit, Upbit, OOOBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Braziliex, Iquant, Gate.io, Bithumb, HitBTC, Tidex, CoinExchange, BitBay, Mercatox, Bitbns, GOPAX, Binance, Tux Exchange, WazirX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

