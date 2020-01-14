Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gazprom PAO (EDR) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Gazprom PAO has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.