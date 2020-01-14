Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises approximately 2.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.89% of Globant worth $150,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 227.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Globant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Globant by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Globant by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,702,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of Globant stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.