GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.66, approximately 3,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 106,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the second quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 77.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the second quarter worth $269,000.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

