Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,025. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

