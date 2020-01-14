Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.58

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.58 and traded as high as $13.38. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 3,623 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

