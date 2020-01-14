Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.58

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.58 and traded as high as $13.38. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 3,623 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
