GINcoin Reaches Market Cap of $63,450.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $63,450.00 and $1,644.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,710.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.01785132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.01 or 0.03828002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00650140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00700152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00076472 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00505121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,023,948 coins and its circulating supply is 8,023,938 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

