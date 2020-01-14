Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC set a $30.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,230,000 after acquiring an additional 159,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,569,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 489,075 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,068,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 339,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 861,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 2,145,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,125. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.