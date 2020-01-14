Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59, 251 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

