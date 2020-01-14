Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €59.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.60 ($69.30) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GXI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.96 ($82.51).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer stock opened at €64.00 ($74.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.