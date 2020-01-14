Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $3.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

GERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Geron by 482.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Geron in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 58.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 20.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 92,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 29,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,909. The firm has a market cap of $273.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

