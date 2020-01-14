German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of German American Bancorp. worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 367.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

German American Bancorp. stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.88. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp. Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

