GenWealth Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 228,010 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,540. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5527 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.