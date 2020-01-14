GenWealth Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,430.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.51. 3,975,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,185. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.23 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

