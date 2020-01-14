GenWealth Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,250. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $113.98 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6548 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.