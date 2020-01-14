GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury accounts for about 1.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 14.04% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 137,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

