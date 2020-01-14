GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 84 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.63. 17,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,450. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $200.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1915 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

