Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.70. 711,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,585. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

