Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.80

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 2089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gentherm by 9.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 186.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 32.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 17.4% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

