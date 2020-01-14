Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Semtech accounts for approximately 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Semtech by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,970,000 after buying an additional 520,483 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 990,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 555,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 112,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,034. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. Semtech’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Burra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $265,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,135. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

