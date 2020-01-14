Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after buying an additional 353,358 shares in the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 695,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 396,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 383,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 230,432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. 16,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,638. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

