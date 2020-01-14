Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Career Education accounts for 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Career Education worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Career Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Career Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,452,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 710,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Career Education stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. Career Education Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $145,402.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.
About Career Education
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
