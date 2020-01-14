Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 584 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,454,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 42.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.25. 14,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,243. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

